Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Aphria stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 3,621,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,269,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.23.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

