Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,863. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

APHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

