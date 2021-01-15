Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.2% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.99.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

