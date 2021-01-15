Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.67. Aprea Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 15,495 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.