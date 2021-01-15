Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

AQST stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 586,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 106,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.