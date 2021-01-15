Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aravive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Aravive stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 67,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,750. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aravive news, CFO Vinay Shah purchased 8,000 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aravive by 27,318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

