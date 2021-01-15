Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,104 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.35.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.76. 2,832,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,370. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

