Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 5.24% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,762,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.28. 47,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,784. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.