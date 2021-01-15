Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,564,000 after buying an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,144,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $154,704,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,521,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

LOW stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,925. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

