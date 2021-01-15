Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.91. 3,207,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.17. The company has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

