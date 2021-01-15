Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $252.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.50. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

