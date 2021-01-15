Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $342.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.