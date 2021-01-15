ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARX. CIBC lowered their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.77.

ARX stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,560. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -3.77. ARC Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.42 and a one year high of C$7.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.10 million. Research analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.31%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

