ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of AETUF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 3,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,745. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.81 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 65.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

