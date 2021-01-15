Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.39). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $283,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RKDA remained flat at $$2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.70.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

