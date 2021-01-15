Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

ADM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.08.

ADM stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $269,417.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,066. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,795 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

