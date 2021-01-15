Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) shares fell 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.62. 800,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 858,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AROC. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 88.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Archrock by 84.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

