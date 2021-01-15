Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCUS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,858. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 668,026 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

