Arden Trust Co Acquires 615 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.61. 133,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $392.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

