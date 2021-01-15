Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $524,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in ASML by 71.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.75.

ASML traded down $16.43 on Friday, hitting $528.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.96. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $546.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

