Arden Trust Co Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.44.

CHTR stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $625.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $650.85 and a 200 day moving average of $613.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

