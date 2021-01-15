Arden Trust Co Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

