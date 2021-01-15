Arden Trust Co Sells 1,824 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at $192,871,771.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.47. The stock had a trading volume of 209,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.76. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

