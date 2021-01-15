Arden Trust Co Sells 2,374 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 932,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Western Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. 127,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,354. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.