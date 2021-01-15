Arden Trust Co Sells 78 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,961,000 after buying an additional 92,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.09.

ADSK traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,889. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.