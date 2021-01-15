Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 367,600 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 367,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,306,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Analog Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,998. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $161.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.63 and its 200-day moving average is $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

