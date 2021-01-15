Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 43,200 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Xilinx worth $51,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

XLNX opened at $140.00 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.