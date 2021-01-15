Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $313.10 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $320.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.36 and its 200 day moving average is $240.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $753,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,111,065. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after buying an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,919,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

