Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.42.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

