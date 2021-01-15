Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.12

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 50559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

