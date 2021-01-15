ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,140.88 ($67.17).

ASC traded down GBX 350 ($4.57) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,836 ($63.18). 374,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,115. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,721.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,516.18. The firm has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total transaction of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95). Also, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

About ASOS Plc (ASC.L)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

