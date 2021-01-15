ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 5,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,140.88 ($67.17).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock opened at GBX 5,130 ($67.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,721.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,516.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock has a market cap of £5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.29. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

In other ASOS Plc (ASC.L) news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total value of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

