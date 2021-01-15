ASOS’s (ASOMY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762. ASOS has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.