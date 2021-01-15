Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for the treatment of prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB); and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ transplant rejection.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.