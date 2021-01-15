AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

