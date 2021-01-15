Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post $16.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Asure Software posted sales of $17.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $65.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.97 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.53 million, with estimates ranging from $69.35 million to $69.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Asure Software by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Asure Software by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

