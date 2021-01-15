Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 37,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

WMT traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $144.40. The company had a trading volume of 133,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,165. The firm has a market cap of $408.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

