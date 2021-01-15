Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 47,130 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE COP traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. 12,501,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,074,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

