AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 121,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,455,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after buying an additional 188,088 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 26,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 689,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

