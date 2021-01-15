AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NYSE:T opened at $29.10 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

