AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

