Attila Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. Attila has a total market cap of $58.68 million and approximately $386,828.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Attila token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00424041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.39 or 0.04087536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Attila Token Profile

Attila is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO.

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

