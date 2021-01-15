Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA.TO) (TSE:ORA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA.TO) (TSE:ORA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 6686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78.

Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA.TO) (TSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$119.68 million for the quarter.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil, as well as Aranzazu copper mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

