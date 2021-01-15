Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AUNFF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 419,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $178.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.32.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter-Presidio silver property located in Texas, the United States.

