Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Invests $2.11 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Equity Residential makes up approximately 2.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 137,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 50.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152,384 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 209,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQR traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,447. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

