Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes $842,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises approximately 0.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,630,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,823,000 after acquiring an additional 164,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,104,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,244,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 338,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,121,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,745,000 after acquiring an additional 249,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 16,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,128. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

