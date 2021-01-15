Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $100,532,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $19.51 on Friday, hitting $825.49. 1,551,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,933,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,164.56, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $677.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.