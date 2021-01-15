Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises about 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.14. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $273.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.33 and a 200 day moving average of $243.56.

