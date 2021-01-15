Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 5,364 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 103.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $349,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000.

IJS traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

