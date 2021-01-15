Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 658 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.99. The company had a trading volume of 79,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $458.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

